Air Tahiti July - October 2020 operation changes as of 02AUG20

Air Tahiti in late-July 2020 filed additional adjustment to planned operation between July and October 2020, mainly focusing on flights in September and October 2020. Updated operation based on 02AUG20 OAG schedules listing as follows.



Following destinations previously cancelled in September and October 2020 is now restored: Anaa, Apataki, Faaite, Hikueru, Makemo, Niau, Pukarua, Reao, Takapoto, Tureia, Ua Huka, Ua Pou.



Following destinations remain cancelled in September and October 2020: Nukutavake, Vahitahi.



For the period of 01JUL20 – 24OCT20, overall flights as of 02AUG20 stands at 4987, an increase from 4525 as of 12JUL20, 3824 as of 21JUN20. The airline originally planned 8701 flights as of 03MAY20.



The following is latest operation based on schedule comparison 03MAY20 vs 02AUG20. Note the airline does not have traffic rights on selected sectors.



Ahe – Manihi Reduce from 28 to 24 flights

Ahe – Papeete Reduce from 21 to 3 flights

Anaa – Faaite 12 flights (all service restored)

Apataki – Fakarava 1 flight (one-time in July)

Apataki – Papeete Reduce from 17 to 13 flights

Aratika – Kauehi Reduce from 17 to 15 flights

Arutua – Ahe Increase from 10 to 15 flights (Previous plan: increase to 17)

Arutua – Papeete Increase from 13 to 14 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 10)

Bora Bora – Huahine Reduce from 75 to 7 flights

Bora Bora – Maupiti Increase from 16 to 25 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 15)

Bora Bora – Moorea Reduce from 100 to 16 flights (Bora Bora departure resumes 02SEP20, operating 2 weekly)

Bora Bora – Papeete Reduce from 827 to 293 flights (Reduction from 47-52 weekly to 14-15 weekly)

Bora Bora – Raiatea 201 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 200)

Bora Bora – Rangiroa Reduce from 83 to 28 flights (converts from two-way to one-way)

Faaite – Papeete 12 flights (all service restored; Previous plan: reduce to 4 flights)

Fakahina – Fangatau 10 flights (all service restored since early-July)

Fakarava – Papeete Reduce from 88 to 60 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 53)

Fakarava – Rangiroa Reduce from 33 to 16 flights

Fakarava – Takume Reduce from 12 to 5 flights

Fangatau – Raroia 10 flights (all service restored since early-July)

Hao – Makemo Reduce from 16 to 8 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 10)

Hao – Papeete Reduce from 51 to 23 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 16)

Hao – Totegegie Reduce from 10 to 3 flights (no changes)

Hikueru – Papeete 1 flight on 22JUL20

Hikueru – Raroia 11 flights

Hiva Oa – Fakarava 3 flights (new sector addition)

Hiva Oa – Nuku Hiva Reduce from 78 to 57 flights

Hiva Oa – Papeete Reduce from 62 to 37 flights

Hiva Oa – Ua Huka Reduce from 39 to 27 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 11)

Hiva Oa – Ua Pou Increase from 40 to 66 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 30)

Huahine – Bora Bora Reduce from 116 to 67 flights

Huahine – Papeete Reduce from 210 to 194 flights

Huahine – Raiatea Reduce from 205 to 138 flights

Katiu – Kauehi Reduce from 7 to 1 flight (Previously cancelled)

Katiu – Papeete Reduce from 17 to 14 flights (Service restored)

Katiu – Raroia 1 flight (new sector addition)

Kauehi – Katiu Reduce from 17 to 15 flights

Kauehi – Papeete Reduce from 12 to 1 flight

Kaukura – Papeete Reduce from 24 to 14 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 7)

Makemo – Katiu Reduce from 7 to 1 flight

Makemo – Papeete Reduce from 28 to 21 flights

Manihi – Ahe Reduce from 16 to 1 flight

Manihi – Papeete Reduce from 33 to 26 flights

Mataiva – Papeete Increase from 17 to 18 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 16)

Mataiva – Ranrigoa Reduce from 16 to 11 flights

Mataiva – Tikehau 5 flights (Sector addition)

Maupiti – Bora Bora Increase from 16 to 17 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 15)

Maupiti – Papeete Reduce from 73 to 56 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 47)

Maupiti – Raiatea Reduce from 66 to 32 flights

Moorea – Bora Bora Reduce from 158 to 31 flights

Moorea – Huahine Reduce from 83 to 23 flights

Moorea – Raiatea Reduce from 88 to 22 flights

Moorea – Papeete Reduce from 116 to 16 flights (Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, one-way from Moorea resumes 02SEP20)

Napuka – Puka Puka 10 flights

Niau – Kaukura Increase from 7 to 14 flights

Nuku Hiva – Fakarava 2 flights (Sector addition)

Nuku Hiva – Hiva Oa Reduce from 71 to 41 flights

Nuku Hiva – Papeete Reduce from 89 to 55 flights

Nuku Hiva – Ua Huka Reduce from 37 to 36 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 7)

Nuku Hiva – Ua Pou Reduce from 88 to 32 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 13)

Nukutavake – Vahitahi Reduce from 11 to 4 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Papeete – Ahe Reduce from 23 to 12 flights

Papeete – Anaa Reduce from 19 to 12 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 4)

Papeete – Apataki Reduce from 17 to 14 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 5)

Papeete – Aratika Reduce from 17 to 15 flights

Papeete – Arutua Reduce from 50 to 29 flights

Papeete – Bora Bora Reduce from 705 to 219 flights (Reduce from up to 44 weekly to 14-15 weekly)

Papeete – Fakarava Reduce from 75 to 41 flights

Papeete – Hao Reduce from 26 to 19 flights

Papeete – Hikueru Increase from 7 to 11 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 4)

Papeete – Hiva Oa Reduce from 69 to 56 flights

Papeete – Huahine Reduce from 241 to 189 flights

Papeete – Makemo Reduce from 24 to 8 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 8)

Papeete – Manihi Reduce from 5 to 2 flight (Previous plan: reduce to 1)

Papeete – Mataiva Increase from 16 to 19 flights

Papeete – Maupiti Reduce from 73 to 49 flights

Papeete – Moorea Reduce from 329 to 76 flights (Reduce from 19 to 3 weekly, 7 weekly from September)

Papeete – Napuka 10 flights

Papeete – Niau Increase from 7 to 14 flights

Papeete – Nuku Hiva Reduce from 82 to 41 flights

Papeete – Raiatea Reduce from 368 to 325 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 308)

Papeete – Raivavae Reduce from 34 to 17 flights

Papeete – Rangiroa Reduce from 176 to 104 flights

Papeete – Rimatara Reduce from 34 to 19 flights

Papeete – Rurutu Reduce from 48 to 44 flights

Papeete – Takapoto 14 flights (Sector addition)

Papeete – Tatakoto Reduce from 12 to 9 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 4)

Papeete – Tikehau Reduce from 99 to 67 flights

Papeete – Totegegie Reduce from 19 to 13 flights

Papeete – Tubuai Reduce from 28 to 21 flights

Papeete – Tureia Reduce from 11 to 4 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Puka Puka – Fakahina 10 flights

Pukarua – Hao 1 flight (new one-time addition in July)

Pukarua – Reao Reduce from 12 to 8 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 3)

Raiatea – Bora Bora Reduce from 292 to 226 flights

Raiatea – Huahine Increase from 148 to 180 flights

Raiatea – Maupiti Reduce from 66 to 32 flights

Raiatea – Papeete Reduce from 422 to 279 flights

Raivavae – Papeete Increase from 16 to 21 flights

Raivavae – Tubuai Reduce from 34 to 17 flights

Rangiroa – Fakarava Reduce from 67 to 36 flights

Rangiroa – Manihi 1 flight (new one-time addition in July)

Rangiroa – Mataiva Reduce from 17 to 15 flights

Rangiroa – Papeete Reduce from 236 to 123 flights

Rangiroa – Tikehau Reduce from 79 to 54 flights

Raroia – Hikueru Reduce from 10 to 1 flight (Service restored as one-time in July)

Raroia – Papeete Increase from 17 to 21 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 14)

Reao – Hao Reduce from 12 to 8 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 3)

Reao – Pukarua 1 flight (new one-time addition in July)

Rimatara – Papeete Increase from 16 to 21 flights

Rimatara – Rurutu Reduce from 34 to 18 flights

Rurutu – Rimatara Increase from 16 to 20 flights

Rurutu – Papeete Reduce from 52 to 23 flights

Rurutu – Tubuai Reduce from 29 to 19 flights

Takapoto – Takaroa Reduce from 24 to 15 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 5)

Takaroa – Papeete Reduce from 24 to 15 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 5)

Takume – Makemo Reduce from 12 to 5 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 4)

Tatakoto – Pukarua Reduce from 12 to 8 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 3)

Tatakoto – Reao 1 flight (new one-time addition in July)

Tikehau – Papeete Reduce from 79 to 56 flights

Tikehau – Rangiroa Reduce from 116 to 70 flights

Totegegie – Hao Reduce from 11 to 2 flights

Totegegie – Papeete Reduce from 18 to 14 flights

Tubuai – Papeete Reduce from 60 to 36 flights

Tubuai – Raivavae Increase from 16 to 21 flights

Tureia – Nukutavake Reduce from 11 to 4 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Ua Huka – Hiva Oa Increase from 39 to 58 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 25)

Ua Huka – Nuku Hiva Reduce from 37 to 4 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Ua Huka – Ua Pou Reduce from 19 to 8 flights (Sector partially restored)

Ua Pou – Hiva Oa Reduce from 40 to 35 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 16)

Ua Pou – Nuku Hiva Reduce from 88 to 64 flights (Previous plan: reduce to 27)

Ua Pou – Ua Huka Reduce from 19 to 7 flights (Sector partially restored)

Vahitahi – Hao Reduce from 11 to 4 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Following sectors remain cancelled for the period of 01JUL20 – 24OCT20:

Anaa – Papeete 17 flights

Apataki – Arutua 17 flights

Aratika – Papeete 5 flights

Aratika – Rangiroa 7 flights

Arutua – Apataki 17 flights

Arutua – Kaukura 17 flights

Arutua – Niau 10 flights

Bora Bora – Tikehau 17 flights

Fakarava – Aratika 12 flights

Fakarava – Kauehi 5 flights

Hikueru – Hao 17 flights

Huahine – Moorea 16 flights

Makemo – Anaa 10 flights

Makemo – Raroia 7 flights

Niau – Fakarava 8 flights

Niau – Papeete 2 flights

Rangiroa – Bora Bora 32 flights (converts from two-way to one-way)

Papeete – Raroia 10 flights

Papeete – Takaroa 40 flights

Takaroa – Manihi 16 flights

Takaroa – Takapoto 24 flights

Tubuai – Rurutu 15 flights