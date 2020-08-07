Emirates from mid-August 2020 plans to resume Airbus A380 service on Dubai – Toronto route, currently operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The A380 aircraft will once again operates this route 5 times weekly from 16AUG20.
EK241 DXB0910 – 1505YYZ 388 x24
EK242 YYZ2145 – 1830+1DXB 388 x24
Emirates resumes A380 service to Toronto from mid-Aug 2020
