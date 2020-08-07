Vietnam Airlines Aug - Oct 2020 International operations as of 06AUG20

Vietnam Airlines starting mid-August 2020 reduces Hanoi – Seoul Incheon service, as the airline schedules 1 weekly flight from 16AUG20, instead of 2. Latest adjustment to its planned International routes from 16AUG20 to 24OCT20 as follow.



Additional changes remain likely pending on latest development. Due to travel restrictions, passenger traffic rights is not available on certain direction.



Hanoi – Frankfurt 1 weekly

Hanoi – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly

Ho Chi Minh City – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly