Mandarin Airlines extends leased tigerair Taiwan A320 service to mid-Oct 2020

Mandarin Airlines in the last few days extended operational schedule by tigerair Taiwan A320 aircraft, now scheduled until mid-October 2020. Coinciding with the extension, the A320 service on Taipei Song Shan – Kinmen route will increase from 1 to 2 daily, from 01SEP20 to 13OCT20.
AE1283 TSA0920 – 1020KNH 320 D
AE1287 TSA1320 – 1420KNH 320 D
AE1284 KNH1120 – 1220TSA 320 D
AE1288 KNH1540 – 1640TSA 320 D
In September, Mandarin Airlines operates this route 8 times daily.
Previously reported, tigerair Taiwan A320 aircraft will operate 1 daily round-trip Taipei Song Shan – Penghu (Magong) flight in September, with 2nd daily flight added on various dates. The A320 service to Penghu has also been extended to 13OCT20 in recent update.
