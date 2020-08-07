British Airways NW20 Long-Haul operation changes as of 1900GMT 07AUG20

British Airways on Friday (07AUG20) filed additional schedule changes for Northern winter 2020/21 season, focusing on Middle East, Far East and Australia service. Latest adjustment as of 1900GMT 07AUG20 as follows.
Additional changes remain highly possible.
London Heathrow – Bangkok 787-9 replaces 3-class 777-200ER, 1 daily
London Heathrow – Beijing Daxing 777-300ER replaces 787-9, 1 daily
London Heathrow – Hong Kong Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, BA031/032 cancelled. 777-300ER operating
London Heathrow – Jeddah 5 weekly 777-200ER cancelled until 14DEC20
London Heathrow – Kuala Lumpur 787-8 replaces -9, 1 daily
London Heathrow – Nairobi Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-200ER operating (This update was excluded from previous report earlier this week)
London Heathrow – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-8 operating
London Heathrow – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, 3-class 777-200ER operating
London Heathrow – Singapore 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily
London Heathrow – Singapore – Sydney 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled until 14DEC20 inclusive (LHR departure. Airlineroute yesterday reported closure of booking, BA removed schedule on Friday)
Previously reported changes:
London City – New York JFK (westbound via Shannon) 1 daily A318 service cancelled
London Gatwick – Cancun eff 06DEC20 Previously planned increase from 5 to 6 weekly unchanged
London Gatwick – Cape Town Northern winter seasonal service from 26NOV20 closed for reservation, previously scheduled 3 weekly 777, increasing to 5 from 10JAN21
London Gatwick – Las Vegas Reservation for winter season closed, 3 weekly 777
London Gatwick – Montego Bay eff 13OCT20 Service resumption since March 2012, 2 weekly 777-200ER (Previously reported)
London Gatwick – New York JFK 1 daily service remains cancelled in winter season
London Gatwick – Orlando 1 of 2 daily service moves to London Heathrow. 777-200ER operating
London Gatwick – St. Lucia Planned increase from 7 to 9 weekly cancelled, 777-200ER operating
London Gatwick – Tampa 6 weekly 777-200ER (no changes)
London Heathrow – Abu Dhabi 1 daily service cancelled in NW20
London Heathrow – Accra A350-1000XWB replaces 747-400, 1 daily
London Heathrow – Atlanta Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating
London Heathrow – Austin 5 of 7 weekly operated by A350-1000XWB, replacing 777-300ER (no additional changes as of 06AUG20)
London Heathrow – Bahrain – Dammam Reduce from 7 weekly 777-200ER to 5 weekly 787-8, Bahrain – Dammam sector cancelled in NW20
London Heathrow – Baltimore/Washington Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8/-9 operating
London Heathrow – Bangalore Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-1000XWB replaces 777-200ER
London Heathrow – Boston Reduce from 25 to 14 weekly, 4 weekly BA203/202 and 1 daily BA239/238 cancelled.
BA213/212 787-9 replaces 747-400
BA215/214 A350-1000XWB replaces 777-200ER
London Heathrow – Buenos Aires Ezeiza Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-8 replaces 3-class 777-200ER
London Heathrow – Cape Town BA059/058 777-300ER replaces 747-400 (BA043/042 continues to display 1 daily 747)
London Heathrow – Chennai Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-8/-9 operating
London Heathrow – Chicago O’Hare
BA295/294 787-9 replaces 747-400
BA297/296 3-class 777-200ER replaces 4-class 777-200ER
London Heathrow – Dallas/Ft. Worth 787-9 replaces 747-400, 1 daily (Aircraft change filed prior to COVID19 impact)
London Heathrow – Delhi
BA257/256 3-class 777-200ER replaces 4-class aircraft
BA143/142 787-8 replaces -9
London Heathrow – Denver 787-9 replaces 747-400, 1 daily
London Heathrow – Dubai Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
BA107/106 3-class 777-200ER replaced by 4-class aircraft until 31DEC20, 787-9 from 01JAN21
BA105/104 787-9 replaces 4-class 777-200ER
BA109/108 1 daily 747-400 cancelled
London Heathrow – Durban 3 weekly 787-8 service closed for reservation in NW20
London Heathrow – Houston Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, BA197/196 cancelled. 4-class 777-200ER operating
London Heathrow – Hyderabad Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 1 of 5 weekly operated by 787-9, instead of -8
London Heathrow – Islamabad Initial update as of 06AUG20 tentatively displaying 1 daily, instead of 3 weekly (787-8 operating)
London Heathrow – Lagos New 4-class 777-200ER replaces 747-400
London Heathrow – Las Vegas 3-class 777-200ER replaces 747-400, 1 daily (Planned A380 service 02JAN21 – 10JAN21 for CES also cancelled)
London Heathrow – Los Angeles Reduce from 21 to 11 weekly
BA281/280 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, new 4-class 777-300ER replaces 787-9
BA269/268 1 daily A380
BA283/282 1 daily 747-400 cancelled
London Heathrow – Male Planned 3 weekly 777-300ER service replacing London Gatwick unchanged (Previously not reported, new 4-class 777-300ER to operate from 01JAN21)
London Heathrow – Miami Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, BA211/210 cancelled
BA207/206 A380 replaces 747-400
BA209/208 777-200ER replaces 747-400 (787-9 operates from 01JAN21)
BA211/210 1 daily 747-400 cancelled
London Heathrow – Montreal Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
London Heathrow – Mumbai Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
BA139/138 787-8 replaces 777-200ER
BA135/134 Cancelled
BA199/198 777-200ER replaced by 6 weekly 787-9 and 1 weekly 787-8
London Heathrow – Nashville Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
London Heathrow – Newark Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, BA189/188 cancelled. 787-10 replaces -9 from 01DEC20 on BA185/184
London Heathrow – New Orleans Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
London Heathrow – New York JFK Reduce from 8 to 6 daily, BA179/182 and BA183/178 cancelled. All flights operated by 777-200ER (majority with new 4-class aircraft)
London Heathrow – Orlando 1 daily 3-class 777-200ER, new nonstop route (BA operated 1-stop London Heathrow – Orlando service in mid-80s)
London Heathrow – Osaka Kansai 3 weekly 787-8 service cancelled in NW20
London Heathrow – Philadelphia Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly, A350-1000XWB replaces 747-400 and 787-9
London Heathrow – Phoenix Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-9 operating
London Heathrow – Pittsburgh 4 weekly service cancelled during winter season
London Heathrow – Rio de Janeiro Galeao Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
London Heathrow – San Diego Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-9 replaces 747-400
London Heathrow – San Francisco Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
BA285/284 777-300ER replaces 747-400
BA287/286 1 daily A380/777-200ER cancelled
London Heathrow – San Jose CA Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating
London Heathrow – Santiago de Chile Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating
London Heathrow – Seattle Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, 787-10 operates BA049/048 1 daily, instead of 777-200ER
London Heathrow – Tel Aviv
BA163/162 787-9 replaces 3-class 777-200ER
BA165/164 New 4-class 777-200ER replaces old 4-class aircraft
London Heathrow – Toronto
BA093/092 787-8 replaced by 5 weekly 787-10 and 2 weekly 787-9
BA099/098 787-9 replaces -8
London Heathrow – Vancouver 777-200ER replaces 747-400, 1 daily
London Heathrow – Washington Dulles Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-1000XWB replaces 747-400/787-9
British Airways NW20 Long-Haul operation changes
