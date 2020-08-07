British Airways NW20 Long-Haul operation changes as of 1900GMT 07AUG20

British Airways on Friday (07AUG20) filed additional schedule changes for Northern winter 2020/21 season, focusing on Middle East, Far East and Australia service. Latest adjustment as of 1900GMT 07AUG20 as follows.



Additional changes remain highly possible.



London Heathrow – Bangkok 787-9 replaces 3-class 777-200ER, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Beijing Daxing 777-300ER replaces 787-9, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Hong Kong Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, BA031/032 cancelled. 777-300ER operating

London Heathrow – Jeddah 5 weekly 777-200ER cancelled until 14DEC20

London Heathrow – Kuala Lumpur 787-8 replaces -9, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Nairobi Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-200ER operating (This update was excluded from previous report earlier this week)

London Heathrow – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-8 operating

London Heathrow – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, 3-class 777-200ER operating

London Heathrow – Singapore 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Singapore – Sydney 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled until 14DEC20 inclusive (LHR departure. Airlineroute yesterday reported closure of booking, BA removed schedule on Friday)



Previously reported changes:

London City – New York JFK (westbound via Shannon) 1 daily A318 service cancelled

London Gatwick – Cancun eff 06DEC20 Previously planned increase from 5 to 6 weekly unchanged

London Gatwick – Cape Town Northern winter seasonal service from 26NOV20 closed for reservation, previously scheduled 3 weekly 777, increasing to 5 from 10JAN21

London Gatwick – Las Vegas Reservation for winter season closed, 3 weekly 777

London Gatwick – Montego Bay eff 13OCT20 Service resumption since March 2012, 2 weekly 777-200ER (Previously reported)

London Gatwick – New York JFK 1 daily service remains cancelled in winter season

London Gatwick – Orlando 1 of 2 daily service moves to London Heathrow. 777-200ER operating

London Gatwick – St. Lucia Planned increase from 7 to 9 weekly cancelled, 777-200ER operating

London Gatwick – Tampa 6 weekly 777-200ER (no changes)

London Heathrow – Abu Dhabi 1 daily service cancelled in NW20

London Heathrow – Accra A350-1000XWB replaces 747-400, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Atlanta Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating

London Heathrow – Austin 5 of 7 weekly operated by A350-1000XWB, replacing 777-300ER (no additional changes as of 06AUG20)

London Heathrow – Bahrain – Dammam Reduce from 7 weekly 777-200ER to 5 weekly 787-8, Bahrain – Dammam sector cancelled in NW20

London Heathrow – Baltimore/Washington Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8/-9 operating

London Heathrow – Bangalore Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-1000XWB replaces 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Boston Reduce from 25 to 14 weekly, 4 weekly BA203/202 and 1 daily BA239/238 cancelled.

BA213/212 787-9 replaces 747-400

BA215/214 A350-1000XWB replaces 777-200ER



London Heathrow – Buenos Aires Ezeiza Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-8 replaces 3-class 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Cape Town BA059/058 777-300ER replaces 747-400 (BA043/042 continues to display 1 daily 747)

London Heathrow – Chennai Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-8/-9 operating

London Heathrow – Chicago O’Hare

BA295/294 787-9 replaces 747-400

BA297/296 3-class 777-200ER replaces 4-class 777-200ER



London Heathrow – Dallas/Ft. Worth 787-9 replaces 747-400, 1 daily (Aircraft change filed prior to COVID19 impact)

London Heathrow – Delhi

BA257/256 3-class 777-200ER replaces 4-class aircraft

BA143/142 787-8 replaces -9



London Heathrow – Denver 787-9 replaces 747-400, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Dubai Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

BA107/106 3-class 777-200ER replaced by 4-class aircraft until 31DEC20, 787-9 from 01JAN21

BA105/104 787-9 replaces 4-class 777-200ER

BA109/108 1 daily 747-400 cancelled



London Heathrow – Durban 3 weekly 787-8 service closed for reservation in NW20

London Heathrow – Houston Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, BA197/196 cancelled. 4-class 777-200ER operating

London Heathrow – Hyderabad Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 1 of 5 weekly operated by 787-9, instead of -8

London Heathrow – Islamabad Initial update as of 06AUG20 tentatively displaying 1 daily, instead of 3 weekly (787-8 operating)

London Heathrow – Lagos New 4-class 777-200ER replaces 747-400

London Heathrow – Las Vegas 3-class 777-200ER replaces 747-400, 1 daily (Planned A380 service 02JAN21 – 10JAN21 for CES also cancelled)

London Heathrow – Los Angeles Reduce from 21 to 11 weekly

BA281/280 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, new 4-class 777-300ER replaces 787-9

BA269/268 1 daily A380

BA283/282 1 daily 747-400 cancelled



London Heathrow – Male Planned 3 weekly 777-300ER service replacing London Gatwick unchanged (Previously not reported, new 4-class 777-300ER to operate from 01JAN21)

London Heathrow – Miami Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, BA211/210 cancelled

BA207/206 A380 replaces 747-400

BA209/208 777-200ER replaces 747-400 (787-9 operates from 01JAN21)

BA211/210 1 daily 747-400 cancelled



London Heathrow – Montreal Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

London Heathrow – Mumbai Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

BA139/138 787-8 replaces 777-200ER

BA135/134 Cancelled

BA199/198 777-200ER replaced by 6 weekly 787-9 and 1 weekly 787-8



London Heathrow – Nashville Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

London Heathrow – Newark Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, BA189/188 cancelled. 787-10 replaces -9 from 01DEC20 on BA185/184

London Heathrow – New Orleans Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

London Heathrow – New York JFK Reduce from 8 to 6 daily, BA179/182 and BA183/178 cancelled. All flights operated by 777-200ER (majority with new 4-class aircraft)

London Heathrow – Orlando 1 daily 3-class 777-200ER, new nonstop route (BA operated 1-stop London Heathrow – Orlando service in mid-80s)

London Heathrow – Osaka Kansai 3 weekly 787-8 service cancelled in NW20

London Heathrow – Philadelphia Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly, A350-1000XWB replaces 747-400 and 787-9

London Heathrow – Phoenix Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-9 operating

London Heathrow – Pittsburgh 4 weekly service cancelled during winter season

London Heathrow – Rio de Janeiro Galeao Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

London Heathrow – San Diego Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-9 replaces 747-400

London Heathrow – San Francisco Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

BA285/284 777-300ER replaces 747-400

BA287/286 1 daily A380/777-200ER cancelled



London Heathrow – San Jose CA Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating

London Heathrow – Santiago de Chile Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating

London Heathrow – Seattle Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, 787-10 operates BA049/048 1 daily, instead of 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Tel Aviv

BA163/162 787-9 replaces 3-class 777-200ER

BA165/164 New 4-class 777-200ER replaces old 4-class aircraft



London Heathrow – Toronto

BA093/092 787-8 replaced by 5 weekly 787-10 and 2 weekly 787-9

BA099/098 787-9 replaces -8



London Heathrow – Vancouver 777-200ER replaces 747-400, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Washington Dulles Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-1000XWB replaces 747-400/787-9