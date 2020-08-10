MyWay Airlines plans Israel service resumption from Sep 2020

Georgian carrier MyWay Airlines intends to resume service to Israel as early as September 2020, as the airline’s Tbilisi – Tel Aviv service available for reservation on the airline’s website. From 01SEP20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route 4 times weekly. Additional changes remain likely.
First flight is scheduled on Tuesday 01SEP20, switching to following operational days from 02SEP20.
MJ301 TBS1030 – 1215TLV 738 x256
MJ302 TLV1330 – 1705TBS 738 x256
Service to operate 3 weekly (Day 347) from 13OCT20.
