American Airlines in recent schedule update further revised planned Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner service on Miami – Santiago de Chile route. Previously scheduled from 24OCT20, the 787 is now scheduled to operate from 01DEC20. Boeing 777-200ER aircraft will operate from 24OCT20 to 30NOV20.
AA957 MIA2255 – 0910+1SCL 788 D
AA912 SCL2230 – 0505+1MIA 788 D
American Airlines moves Boeing 787 Miami – Santiago de Chile service to Dec 2020
