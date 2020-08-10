Aerolineas Argentinas schedules Cyprus charters in Aug/Sep 2020

Aerolineas Argentinas in August and September 2020 schedules charter flight to Cyprus, on board Airbus A330-200 aircraft. The A330-200 will operate Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Larnaca route on nonstop basis, spanning 7863 miles. Based on schedule, Eastbound elapsed time is scheduled at 15hrs 45mins, Westbound at 16hrs 25mins.
Additional changes remain likely.
AR1920 EZE0800 – 0545+1LCA 330 17AUG20
AR1922 EZE0800 – 0545+1LCA 330 03SEP20
AR1921 LCA0800 – 1825EZE 330 22AUG20
AR1923 LCA0800 – 1825EZE 330 08SEP20
