Iberia August 2020 Intercontinental operations as of 09AUG20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Iberia during the month of August 2020 plans to operate following Intercontinental routes, with 14 routes scheduled with A330/350 (the oneWorld carrier has retired Airbus A340-600 aircraft). Planned operation as of 09AUG20 as follows.

Further changes remain highly possible.

Madrid – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 1 weekly A350
Madrid – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly A330
Madrid – Dakar 3 weekly A321
Madrid – Havana 2 weekly A330
Madrid – Lima eff 21AUG20 1 weekly A330
Madrid – Mexico City 4 weekly A350 (5 weekly from 21AUG20)
Madrid – Miami 3 weekly A330
Madrid – Montevideo 3 weekly A330
Madrid – New York JFK 3 weekly A330
Madrid – Panama City eff 20AUG20 1 weekly A330
Madrid – Quito 3 weekly A350
Madrid – San Jose (Costa Rica) 2 weekly A330
Madrid – Santiago de Chile 3 weekly A350
Madrid – Santo Domingo 5 weekly A330