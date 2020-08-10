Iberia August 2020 Intercontinental operations as of 09AUG20

Iberia during the month of August 2020 plans to operate following Intercontinental routes, with 14 routes scheduled with A330/350 (the oneWorld carrier has retired Airbus A340-600 aircraft). Planned operation as of 09AUG20 as follows.



Further changes remain highly possible.



Madrid – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 1 weekly A350

Madrid – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly A330

Madrid – Dakar 3 weekly A321

Madrid – Havana 2 weekly A330

Madrid – Lima eff 21AUG20 1 weekly A330

Madrid – Mexico City 4 weekly A350 (5 weekly from 21AUG20)

Madrid – Miami 3 weekly A330

Madrid – Montevideo 3 weekly A330

Madrid – New York JFK 3 weekly A330

Madrid – Panama City eff 20AUG20 1 weekly A330

Madrid – Quito 3 weekly A350

Madrid – San Jose (Costa Rica) 2 weekly A330

Madrid – Santiago de Chile 3 weekly A350

Madrid – Santo Domingo 5 weekly A330