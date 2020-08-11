Singapore Airlines from late-August 2020 resumes service to Turkey, as the airline schedules 1 weekly Singapore – Istanbul flight with Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft. The airline will operate this route on 26AUG20 from Singapore.
SQ392 SIN2330 – 0630+1IST 359 3
SQ391 IST0005 – 1705SIN 359 5
Planned 1 weekly service is scheduled until 30NOV20 inclusive.
Singapore Airlines resumes Istanbul service from late-August 2020
Posted
Singapore Airlines from late-August 2020 resumes service to Turkey, as the airline schedules 1 weekly Singapore – Istanbul flight with Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft. The airline will operate this route on 26AUG20 from Singapore.