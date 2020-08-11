Cebu Pacific August 2020 operations as of 10AUG20

Cebu Pacific in latest schedule update revised planned International operation, for the month of August 2020. Planned operation as of 10AUG20 as follows. Ongoing restrictions is affecting the airline’s passenger traffic rights on certain directions.



Manila – Dubai 1 weekly A330

Manila – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A330

Manila – Singapore 3 weekly A321neo (2 weekly from 20AUG20)



Separately, due to cancellation of all domestic flights to/from Manila between 04AUG20 and 18AUG20, the airline’s interim domestic schedule during this period has been revised to 1 weekly Cebu – Davao flight.



5J593 CEB1100 – 1210DVO 320 2

5J594 DVO1240 – 1350CEB 320 2