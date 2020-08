Air France W20 St. Maarten service changes as of 11AUG20

Air France in winter 2020/21 season plans aircraft changes for Paris CDG – St. Maarten route, previously scheduled as Airbus A340-300 service. From 25OCT20, the airline will operate Airbus A330-200 aircraft, while overall frequency increases from 6 to 7 weekly.



AF498 CDG1025 – 1450SXM 332 D

AF499 SXM1845 – 0810+1CDG 332 D



With this recent adjustment, planned Air France A340-300 aircraft operation in winter 2020/21 season as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible.



Paris CDG – Conakry – Nouakchott – Paris CDG 2 weekly

Paris CDG – Djibouti 1 weekly

Paris CDG – Freetown – Conakry – Paris CDG 3 weekly

Paris CDG – Nouakchott – Conakry – Paris CDG 2 weekly