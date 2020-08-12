Bulgaria Air August 2020 operations as of 11AUG20

Bulgaria Air during the month of August 2020 plans to operate over 20 routes. As of 11AUG20, planned operation as follows. Additional changes remain likely, due to various travel restrictions.



Bourgas – Pardubice 1 weekly

Bourgas – Varna 1 weekly

Sofia – Amsterdam 9 weekly

Sofia – Athens 3 weekly (2 weekly from 16AUG20, 1 weekly from 23AUG20)

Sofia – Berlin Tegel 6 weekly

Sofia – Brussels 4 weekly

Sofia – Bourgas 6 weekly

Sofia – Frankfurt 5-6 weekly

Sofia – Irakleion eff 22AUG20 1 weekly

Sofia – Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden 12AUG20 – 19AUG20 1 weekly

Sofia – Larnaca 1 weekly

Sofia – London Heathrow 4 weekly

Sofia – Madrid 3-4 weekly

Sofia – Malaga 1 weekly

Sofia – Milan Malpensa 1 weekly

Sofia – Palma Mallorca 1 weekly

Sofia – Paris CDG 7 weekly

Sofia – Prague 3 weekly

Sofia – Rome 2 weekly

Sofia – Varna 20 weekly

Sofia – Vienna 3 weekly (2 weekly from 16AUG20)

Sofia – Zakynthos eff 22AUG20 1 weekly

Sofia – Zurich 4 weekly (3 weekly from 23AUG20)