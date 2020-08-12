Bulgaria Air August 2020 operations as of 11AUG20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Bulgaria Air during the month of August 2020 plans to operate over 20 routes. As of 11AUG20, planned operation as follows. Additional changes remain likely, due to various travel restrictions.

Bourgas – Pardubice 1 weekly
Bourgas – Varna 1 weekly
Sofia – Amsterdam 9 weekly
Sofia – Athens 3 weekly (2 weekly from 16AUG20, 1 weekly from 23AUG20)
Sofia – Berlin Tegel 6 weekly
Sofia – Brussels 4 weekly
Sofia – Bourgas 6 weekly
Sofia – Frankfurt 5-6 weekly
Sofia – Irakleion eff 22AUG20 1 weekly
Sofia – Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden 12AUG20 – 19AUG20 1 weekly
Sofia – Larnaca 1 weekly
Sofia – London Heathrow 4 weekly
Sofia – Madrid 3-4 weekly
Sofia – Malaga 1 weekly
Sofia – Milan Malpensa 1 weekly
Sofia – Palma Mallorca 1 weekly
Sofia – Paris CDG 7 weekly
Sofia – Prague 3 weekly
Sofia – Rome 2 weekly
Sofia – Varna 20 weekly
Sofia – Vienna 3 weekly (2 weekly from 16AUG20)
Sofia – Zakynthos eff 22AUG20 1 weekly
Sofia – Zurich 4 weekly (3 weekly from 23AUG20)


Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.