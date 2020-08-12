Air Moldova August 2020 operations as of 11AUG20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Air Moldova during the month of August 2020 schedules 12 routes, as of 11AUG20. Planned operation as follows. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation.

Chisinau – Bologna 1 weekly
Chisinau – Dublin 3 weekly
Chisinau – Frankfurt 2 weekly
Chisinau – Istanbul 2 weekly
Chisinau – Lisbon eff 21AUG20 1 weekly
Chisinau – London Stansted 3-4 weekly
Chisinau – Milan Malpensa 1 weekly
Chisinau – Paris Beauvais 2 weekly
Chisinau – Rome 1 weekly
Chisinau – St. Petersburg 2 weekly
Chisinau – Tel Aviv 2 weekly
Chisinau – Verona 1 weekly


