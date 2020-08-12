Smartwings August 2020 operations as of 09AUG20

Smartwings during the month of August 2020 schedules 35 routes, including service to/from Poland. Planned operation as of 09AUG20 as follows. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation.

Brno – Bourgas 3 weekly
Brno – Corfu 1 weekly
Brno – Irakleion 2 weekly
Brno – Kos 1 weekly
Brno – Rhodes 2 weekly
Brno – Zakynthos 2 weekly
Katowice – Chania 1 weekly
Katowice – Palma Mallorca 1 weekly
Katowice – Thessaloniki 1 weekly
Ostrava – Bourgas 2 weekly
Ostrava – Irakleion 1 weekly
Prague – Antalya 6 weekly
Prague – Bodrum 2 weekly
Prague – Bourgas 10 weekly
Prague – Cagliari 2 weekly
Prague – Corfu 5 weekly
Prague – Djerba 1 weekly
Prague – Fuerteventura 1 weekly
Prague – Funchal 1 weekly
Prague – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 1 weekly
Prague – Irakleion 9 weekly
Prague – Kefallinia 2 weekly
Prague – Kos 5 weekly
Prague – Malaga 2 weekly
Prague – Palma Mallorca 3 weekly
Prague – Preveza 2 weekly
Prague – Rhodes 6 weekly
Prague – Split 7 weekly
Prague – Tenerife South 1 weekly
Prague – Varna 3 weekly
Prague – Zakynthos 4 weekly
Warsaw – Chania 1 weekly
Warsaw – Palma Mallorca 1 weekly
Warsaw – Rhodes 1 weekly
Warsaw – Thessaloniki 1 weekly


