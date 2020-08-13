EVA Air Sep/Oct 2020 Europe operations as of 12AUG20

EVA Air in the last few days filed changes to European network for the remainder of Northern summer 2020 season. From 01SEP20 to 24OCT20, planned operation as of 12AUG20 as follows.



Various travel restrictions remain in effect, impacting the airline’s passenger traffic rights on certain sector and direction. Additional changes to be filed in the next few weeks.



Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok – Amsterdam 787-10 operates every 2 weeks

Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok – Vienna 787-10 operates on 18/19SEP20, 16/17OCT20 (from Asia)

Taipei Taoyuan – London Heathrow 777-300ER operates every 2 weeks

Taipei Taoyuan – Paris CDG 1 weekly 787-9 (787-10 operating in October 2020)

Taipei Taoyuan – Vienna 787-10 operates on 25-26SEP20, 787-9 operates on 23-24OCT20