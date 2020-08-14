Biman Bangladesh Airlines starting next week resumes service to Malaysia, with 737-800 aircraft operates Dhaka – Kuala Lumpur route. First flight is scheduled on 18AUG20, operating twice weekly.
BG086 DAC1915 – 0110+1KUL 738 25
BG087 KUL0220 – 0410DAC 738 36
Operational schedule from Dhaka on 18AUG20, Kuala Lumpur on 19AUG20 varies.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines resumes Malaysia service from mid-August 2020
