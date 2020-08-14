Air Astana schedules additional International routes from mid-August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Air Astana starting next week plans to resume additional International routes, operating on scheduled regular basis. Planned service resumption includes Dubai, Frankfurt and Kyiv, with following frequencies.

Almaty – Dubai eff 17AUG20 3 weekly A321neo
Almaty – Kyiv Borispil eff 19AUG20 2 weekly A320
Nur-Sultan – Frankfurt eff 18AUG20 4 weekly A321neo
Uralsk – Frankfurt eff 19AUG20 1 weekly A320