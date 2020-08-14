Air Astana starting next week plans to resume additional International routes, operating on scheduled regular basis. Planned service resumption includes Dubai, Frankfurt and Kyiv, with following frequencies.
Almaty – Dubai eff 17AUG20 3 weekly A321neo
Almaty – Kyiv Borispil eff 19AUG20 2 weekly A320
Nur-Sultan – Frankfurt eff 18AUG20 4 weekly A321neo
Uralsk – Frankfurt eff 19AUG20 1 weekly A320
Air Astana schedules additional International routes from mid-August 2020
