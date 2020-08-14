China Airlines in recent schedule update extended interim schedule for Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon service until late-September. Set to resume on 21AUG20, the Skyteam member will operate twice weekly flights until 30SEP20. Initially service operates with A330-300 in August, switching to 777-300ER from 04SEP20.
CI160 TPE0740 – 1110ICN 333 57
CI161 ICN1235 – 1410TPE 333 57
China Airlines Aug/Sep 2020 Taipei – Seoul operations as of 13AUG20
