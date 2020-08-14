Air China yesterday (13AUG20) resumed Chengdu – Frankfurt service, on board Airbus A330-200 aircraft. For the remainder of summer 2020 season, the airline operates this route once weekly on Thursdays.
CA431 CTU1235 – 1720FRA 330 4
CA432 FRA2000 – 1150+1CTU 330 4
Air China resumes Chengdu – Frankfurt route from mid-August 2020
