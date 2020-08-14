TUIfly removes Dusseldorf long-haul schedule listing in W20

TUIfly in June 2020 removed schedule listing for its planned long-haul service from Dusseldorf, scheduled to commence in November 2020 with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.



Following planned long-haul routes has been removed during the week of 07JUN20. Reservation and schedule listing is no longer available on the airline’s website. Previously planned operation as follows.



Dusseldorf – Bridgetown eff 05NOV20 2 weekly flights operating every 2 weeks

Dusseldorf – Cancun eff 08NOV20 2 weekly

Dusseldorf – La Romana eff 06NOV20 1 weekly, plus 2 weekly flights every 2 weeks

Dusseldorf – Montego Bay eff 15NOV20 1 weekly, plus 1 weekly flight every 2 weeks

Dusseldorf – Puerto Plata eff 04NOV20 1 weekly

Dusseldorf – Punta Cana eff 05NOV20 3 weekly