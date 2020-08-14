Ethiopian Airlines starting this weekend is resuming Addis Ababa – Guangzhou service, operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. From 15AUG20, this route will be served once weekly, in addition to existing 1 weekly Shanghai Pu Dong flight.
ET606 ADD0215 – 1745CAN 77W 6
ET607 CAN0030 – 0550ADD 77W 7
Ethiopian Airlines resumes Guangzhou service from mid-August 2020
