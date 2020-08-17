Malaysia Airlines NW20 International changes as of 14AUG20

Malaysia Airlines last week filed additional changes to its International operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season. Latest adjustment as of 14AUG20 as follows. Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks, pending on latest development.
Kota Kinabalu – Taipei Taoyuan eff 01JAN21 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 737-800 operating
Kota Kinabalu – Tokyo Narita eff 04JAN21 Service resumption, 2 weekly 737-800
Kuala Lumpur – Bangalore Reduce from 12 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 05DEC20 3 weekly
06DEC20 – 27MAR21 4 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Beijing Daxing Reduce from 10 weekly to following, A330-300 operating
25OCT20 – 31DEC20 3 weekly
01JAN21 – 27MAR21 5 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Chennai Reduce from 14 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 02DEC20 3 weekly
03DEC20 – 03JAN21 4 weekly
04JAN21 – 27MAR21 7 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Denpasar Reduce from 28 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly
01DEC20 – 27MAR21 7 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Guangzhou Reduce from 7 weekly to following, A330-200 operating
25OCT20 – 26DEC20 3 weekly
28DEC20 – 20FEB21 5 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Kochi Reduce from 7 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 01DEC20 3 weekly
02DEC20 – 28DEC20 4 weekly
30DEC20 – 27MAR21 5 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Osaka Kansai 25OCT20 – 02JAN21 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating
Kuala Lumpur – Phuket Reduce from 21 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 02DEC20 3 weekly
03DEC20 – 27MAR21 5 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 14 weekly to following, A330-300 operating
25OCT20 – 31DEC20 3 weekly
01JAN21 – 27MAR21 7 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 7 weekly to following, A330 operating
26OCT20 – 14NOV20 3 weekly A330-200
16NOV20 – 26DEC20 3 weekly A330-200/-300
27DEC20 – 03JAN21 5 weekly A330-200/-300
Kuching – Singapore Reduce from 7 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 01DEC20 2 weekly
02DEC20 – 27MAR21 3 weekly
Previously reported changes:
Kuala Lumpur – Adelaide Reduce from 5 weekly to following, A330-300 operating
25OCT20 – 04DEC20 1 weekly
05DEC20 – 27MAR21 2 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Auckland Reduce from 7 weekly to following, A330-200 operating
25OCT20 – 02DEC20 3 weekly
03DEC20 – 27MAR21 4 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Bandar Seri Begawan Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 737-800 operating
Kuala Lumpur – Bangkok Reduce from 6 daily to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily
01DEC20 – 27MAR21 2 daily
Kuala Lumpur – Brisbane Reduce from 4 weekly to following, A330-300 operating
25OCT20 – 04DEC20 1 weekly
05DEC20 – 27MAR21 2 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Colombo Reduce from 7 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 01DEC20 3 weekly
02DEC20 – 29DEC20 4 weekly
30DEC20 – 27MAR21 5 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Delhi Reduce from 10 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 05DEC20 5 weekly
06DEC20 – 31DEC20 6 weekly
01JAN21 – 27MAR21 9 weekly (A330-300/737-800)
Kuala Lumpur – Dhaka Reduce from 2 daily to following, A330-200 operating
25OCT20 – 04DEC20 4 weekly
05DEC20 – 31DEC20 5 weekly (A330-200/-300)
01JAN21 – 27MAR21 10 weekly (737-800/A330)
Kuala Lumpur – Hanoi Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 737-800 operating
Kuala Lumpur – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 21 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 25NOV20 5 weekly
26NOV20 – 31DEC20 7 weekly
01JAN21 – 27MAR21 10 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Hong Kong Reduce from 21 weekly to following, 737-800/A330-300 operating
25OCT20 – 31DEC20 10 weekly
01JAN21 – 27MAR21 17 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Hyderabad Reduce from 7 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 06DEC20 3 weekly
07DEC20 – 06JAN21 4 weekly
07JAN21 – 27MAR21 5 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta Reduce from 7 daily to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily
01DEC20 – 27MAR21 12 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Jeddah Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, A380 operating
Kuala Lumpur – Kathmandu Reduce from 10 to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 03DEC20 5 weekly
04DEC20 – 27MAR21 7 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – London Heathrow Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Kuala Lumpur – Madinah Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, A380 operating
Kuala Lumpur – Manila Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 737-800 operating
Kuala Lumpur – Medan Kualanamu Reduce form 14 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 03DEC20 3 weekly
04DEC20 – 27MAR21 4 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Melbourne Reduce from 14 weekly to following, A330-300 operating
25OCT20 – 02DEC20 3 weekly
03DEC20 – 27MAR21 5 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Mumbai Reduce from 10 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 05DEC20 5 weekly
06DEC20 – 31DEC20 6 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Pekanbaru Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 737-800 operating
Kuala Lumpur – Perth Reduce from 12 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 03DEC20 3 weekly
04DEC20 – 31DEC20 4 weekly (737-800/A330-200)
01JAN21 – 25FEB21 5 weekly (737/A330)
26FEB21 – 27MAR21 6 weekly (737/A330)
Kuala Lumpur – Phnom Penh Reduce from 14 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
01DEC20 – 27MAR21 7 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 12 weekly to following, A330-300 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
01DEC20 – 30DEC20 4 weekly
31DEC20 – 27MAR21 7 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Singapore Reduce from 56 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 28 weekly
01DEC20 – 28FEB21 35 weekly
01MAR21 – 27MAR21 42 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Surabaya Reduce from 12 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
01DEC20 – 25FEB21 4 weekly
26FEB21 – 27MAR21 7 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Surakarta (Solo) Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 737-800 operating
Kuala Lumpur – Sydney Reduce from 14 weekly to following, A330-300 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
01DEC20 – 27MAR21 5 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 10 weekly to following, A350-900XWB operating
25OCT20 – 01DEC20 3 weekly
02DEC20 – 31DEC20 4 weekly
01JAN21 – 27MAR21 7 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Xiamen eff 02JAN21 Service resumption, reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, 737-800 operating
Kuala Lumpur – Yangon Reduce from 11 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
01DEC20 – 27MAR21 5 weekly
Malaysia Airlines NW20 International changes as of 14AUG20
Posted
Malaysia Airlines last week filed additional changes to its International operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season. Latest adjustment as of 14AUG20 as follows. Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks, pending on latest development.