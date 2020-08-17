Malaysia Airlines NW20 International changes as of 14AUG20

Malaysia Airlines last week filed additional changes to its International operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season. Latest adjustment as of 14AUG20 as follows. Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks, pending on latest development.



Kota Kinabalu – Taipei Taoyuan eff 01JAN21 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 737-800 operating

Kota Kinabalu – Tokyo Narita eff 04JAN21 Service resumption, 2 weekly 737-800

Kuala Lumpur – Bangalore Reduce from 12 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 05DEC20 3 weekly

06DEC20 – 27MAR21 4 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Beijing Daxing Reduce from 10 weekly to following, A330-300 operating

25OCT20 – 31DEC20 3 weekly

01JAN21 – 27MAR21 5 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Chennai Reduce from 14 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 02DEC20 3 weekly

03DEC20 – 03JAN21 4 weekly

04JAN21 – 27MAR21 7 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Denpasar Reduce from 28 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly

01DEC20 – 27MAR21 7 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Guangzhou Reduce from 7 weekly to following, A330-200 operating

25OCT20 – 26DEC20 3 weekly

28DEC20 – 20FEB21 5 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Kochi Reduce from 7 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 01DEC20 3 weekly

02DEC20 – 28DEC20 4 weekly

30DEC20 – 27MAR21 5 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Osaka Kansai 25OCT20 – 02JAN21 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating

Kuala Lumpur – Phuket Reduce from 21 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 02DEC20 3 weekly

03DEC20 – 27MAR21 5 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 14 weekly to following, A330-300 operating

25OCT20 – 31DEC20 3 weekly

01JAN21 – 27MAR21 7 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 7 weekly to following, A330 operating

26OCT20 – 14NOV20 3 weekly A330-200

16NOV20 – 26DEC20 3 weekly A330-200/-300

27DEC20 – 03JAN21 5 weekly A330-200/-300



Kuching – Singapore Reduce from 7 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 01DEC20 2 weekly

02DEC20 – 27MAR21 3 weekly



Previously reported changes:

Kuala Lumpur – Adelaide Reduce from 5 weekly to following, A330-300 operating

25OCT20 – 04DEC20 1 weekly

05DEC20 – 27MAR21 2 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Auckland Reduce from 7 weekly to following, A330-200 operating

25OCT20 – 02DEC20 3 weekly

03DEC20 – 27MAR21 4 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Bandar Seri Begawan Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 737-800 operating

Kuala Lumpur – Bangkok Reduce from 6 daily to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily

01DEC20 – 27MAR21 2 daily



Kuala Lumpur – Brisbane Reduce from 4 weekly to following, A330-300 operating

25OCT20 – 04DEC20 1 weekly

05DEC20 – 27MAR21 2 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Colombo Reduce from 7 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 01DEC20 3 weekly

02DEC20 – 29DEC20 4 weekly

30DEC20 – 27MAR21 5 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Delhi Reduce from 10 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 05DEC20 5 weekly

06DEC20 – 31DEC20 6 weekly

01JAN21 – 27MAR21 9 weekly (A330-300/737-800)



Kuala Lumpur – Dhaka Reduce from 2 daily to following, A330-200 operating

25OCT20 – 04DEC20 4 weekly

05DEC20 – 31DEC20 5 weekly (A330-200/-300)

01JAN21 – 27MAR21 10 weekly (737-800/A330)



Kuala Lumpur – Hanoi Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 737-800 operating

Kuala Lumpur – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 21 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 25NOV20 5 weekly

26NOV20 – 31DEC20 7 weekly

01JAN21 – 27MAR21 10 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Hong Kong Reduce from 21 weekly to following, 737-800/A330-300 operating

25OCT20 – 31DEC20 10 weekly

01JAN21 – 27MAR21 17 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Hyderabad Reduce from 7 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 06DEC20 3 weekly

07DEC20 – 06JAN21 4 weekly

07JAN21 – 27MAR21 5 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta Reduce from 7 daily to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily

01DEC20 – 27MAR21 12 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Jeddah Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, A380 operating

Kuala Lumpur – Kathmandu Reduce from 10 to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 03DEC20 5 weekly

04DEC20 – 27MAR21 7 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – London Heathrow Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Kuala Lumpur – Madinah Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, A380 operating

Kuala Lumpur – Manila Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 737-800 operating

Kuala Lumpur – Medan Kualanamu Reduce form 14 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 03DEC20 3 weekly

04DEC20 – 27MAR21 4 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Melbourne Reduce from 14 weekly to following, A330-300 operating

25OCT20 – 02DEC20 3 weekly

03DEC20 – 27MAR21 5 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Mumbai Reduce from 10 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 05DEC20 5 weekly

06DEC20 – 31DEC20 6 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Pekanbaru Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 737-800 operating

Kuala Lumpur – Perth Reduce from 12 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 03DEC20 3 weekly

04DEC20 – 31DEC20 4 weekly (737-800/A330-200)

01JAN21 – 25FEB21 5 weekly (737/A330)

26FEB21 – 27MAR21 6 weekly (737/A330)



Kuala Lumpur – Phnom Penh Reduce from 14 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

01DEC20 – 27MAR21 7 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 12 weekly to following, A330-300 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

01DEC20 – 30DEC20 4 weekly

31DEC20 – 27MAR21 7 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Singapore Reduce from 56 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 28 weekly

01DEC20 – 28FEB21 35 weekly

01MAR21 – 27MAR21 42 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Surabaya Reduce from 12 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

01DEC20 – 25FEB21 4 weekly

26FEB21 – 27MAR21 7 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Surakarta (Solo) Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 737-800 operating

Kuala Lumpur – Sydney Reduce from 14 weekly to following, A330-300 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

01DEC20 – 27MAR21 5 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 10 weekly to following, A350-900XWB operating

25OCT20 – 01DEC20 3 weekly

02DEC20 – 31DEC20 4 weekly

01JAN21 – 27MAR21 7 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Xiamen eff 02JAN21 Service resumption, reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, 737-800 operating

Kuala Lumpur – Yangon Reduce from 11 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

01DEC20 – 27MAR21 5 weekly