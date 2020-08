United Airlines moves Santa Maria addition to March 2021

United in recent schedule update revised planned service to Santa Maria in California. Previously scheduled to commence on 01OCT20 (initially scheduled from 04JUN20), the Star Alliance carrier now plans to operate following routes from March 2021.



Denver – Santa Maria eff 04MAR21 1 daily CRJ200 (Skywest)

Los Angeles – Santa Maria Planned service resumption from 01OCT20 cancelled (Previously served until May 2015)

San Francisco – Santa Maria eff 04MAR21 Service resumption since October 2016, 1 daily CRJ200 (Skywest)