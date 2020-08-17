China Airlines in September 2020 plans to resume Taipei Taoyuan – Nagoya route, as the airline schedules 2 round-trip flights. The Skyteam member plans to operate this route with Airbus A330 aircraft, on 10SEP20 and 24SEP20.
Additional changes remain possible.
CI154 TPE1300 – 1650NGO 333 10SEP20 / 24SEP20
CI155 NGO1850 – 2100TPE 333 10SEP20 / 24SEP20
China Airlines schedules Nagoya service in Sep 2020
Posted
China Airlines in September 2020 plans to resume Taipei Taoyuan – Nagoya route, as the airline schedules 2 round-trip flights. The Skyteam member plans to operate this route with Airbus A330 aircraft, on 10SEP20 and 24SEP20.