Aeroflot August 2020 International operations as of 16AUG20

Aeroflot Russian Airlines for the remainder of August 2020 schedules following International service, based on 16AUG20 OAG schedules listing. Except service for London and Turkey, certain booking limitations may be applied, due to travel restrictions.



Moscow Sheremetyevo – Amsterdam 1 weekly A320

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Antalya 3 daily various aircraft

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Barcelona 2 weekly A320/321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bishkek 1 weekly 777-300ER

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bodrum 1 daily A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dalaman 1 daily A320/321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Frankfurt 2 weekly 777-300ER

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Geneva eff 15AUG20 1 weekly A330-300/777-300ER

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Istanbul 4 daily various aircraft

Moscow Sheremetyevo – London Heathrow 2 daily A321/777-300ER

Moscow Sheremetyevo – New York JFK 2 weekly 777-300ER

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Paris CDG 2 weekly A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Prague 2 weekly A320

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Rome 2 weekly A321/350-900XWB

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly 777-300ER

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tel Aviv 1 weekly 777-300ER