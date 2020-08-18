United Airlines at the launch of winter 2020/21 season plans to resume codeshare service with Asiana Airlines on Seoul Incheon – Busan route, previously carried UA-coded flight numbers until February 2015. Subject to further COVID19 impact development, United plans to codeshare on this route as early as 25OCT20.
OZ8591/UA7309 ICN0630 – 0730PUS 320 D
OZ8531/UA7310 ICN1920 – 2020PUS 320 D
OZ8532/UA7311 PUS0700 – 0805ICN 320 D
OZ8592/UA7312 PUS1600 – 1705ICN 320 D
United to resume Asiana Seoul – Busan codeshare service in 4Q20
