Thai AirAsia recently updated International schedule for the remainder of summer 2020 season, until 24OCT20. Between 16AUG20 and 24OCT20, planned International operation as follows.
Additional adjustment may be filed, pending on latest development on travel restrictions.
Bangkok Don Mueang – Changsha eff 04SEP20 1 weekly
Bangkok Don Mueang – Manila eff 02SEP20 2 weekly
Bangkok Don Mueang – Nanjing 1 weekly
Thai AirAsia Aug - Oct 2020 International operations as of 16AUG20
Posted
Thai AirAsia recently updated International schedule for the remainder of summer 2020 season, until 24OCT20. Between 16AUG20 and 24OCT20, planned International operation as follows.