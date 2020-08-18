Cebu Pacific Sep 2020 Preliminary International network as of 16AUG20

Cebu Pacific has filed preliminary International operations for the month of September 2020, as the airline continues limited operation. Based on 16AUG20’s OAG schedule filing, preliminary listing as follows.



Ongoing travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation as well as passenger traffic rights on certain direction. The airline is expected to continue adjust planned International service in the next few days.



Manila – Dubai 2 weekly A330

Manila – Nagoya 2 weekly A321neo

Manila – Osaka Kansai 1 weekly A330

Manila – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A330

Manila – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly A330

Manila – Singapore 2 weekly A321

Manila – Taipei Taoyuan 2 weekly A321

Manila – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly A330