Cebu Pacific Sep 2020 Preliminary International network as of 16AUG20

Cebu Pacific has filed preliminary International operations for the month of September 2020, as the airline continues limited operation. Based on 16AUG20’s OAG schedule filing, preliminary listing as follows.
Ongoing travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation as well as passenger traffic rights on certain direction. The airline is expected to continue adjust planned International service in the next few days.
Manila – Dubai 2 weekly A330
Manila – Nagoya 2 weekly A321neo
Manila – Osaka Kansai 1 weekly A330
Manila – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A330
Manila – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly A330
Manila – Singapore 2 weekly A321
Manila – Taipei Taoyuan 2 weekly A321
Manila – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly A330
