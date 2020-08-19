French Bee extends Tahiti service via Vancouver to late-Sep 2020

By Jim Liu

French Bee has extended routing changes for Tahiti service, now in effect until 30SEP20 (France departure), instead of 31AUG20. The airline in September will continue to operate Paris Orly – Vancouver – Papeete routing, with no traffic rights for Vancouver.

This route is served once weekly with Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft.

BF718 ORY1840 – 1925YVR2055 – 0340+1PPT 359 3
BF719 PPT0700 – 1925YVR2055 – 1520+1ORY 359 5


