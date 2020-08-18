Vistara adds Delhi – London Heathrow service from late-August 2020

Vistara starting late-August 2020 plans to launch long-haul route, as the airline schedules Delhi – London Heathrow service from 28AUG20. Currently listed until 30SEP20, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly.
UK015 DEL0215 – 0655LHR 789 28AUG20
UK016 LHR0930 – 2225DEL 789 29AUG20
Schedule from 30AUG20:
UK015 DEL0215 – 0655LHR 789 135
UK016 LHR1535 – 0415+1DEL 789 135
