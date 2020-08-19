HK Express doubles Taichung service from Sep 2020

HK Express from September 2020 plans to increase Hong Kong – Taichung service, as the airline plans to increase from 2 to 4 weekly, effective 08SEP20. For most of September, Taichung will be the carrier’s sole scheduled service.



Additional changes remain possible.



UO172 HKG1120 – 1305RMQ 320 x135

UO173 RMQ1350 – 1530HKG 320 x135