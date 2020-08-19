Emirates earlier this week filed aircraft changes on Dubai – Amsterdam route, as the airline switches from Airbus A380 back to 777-300ER. The 777-300ER is currently scheduled to operate from 17AUG20 to 24OCT20.
EK147 DXB0805 – 1315AMS 77W D
EK148 AMS1520 – 2359DXB 77W D
Emirates August - October 2020 Amsterdam aircraft changes
