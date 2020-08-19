Air France starting this week resumes service to Beijing area, as the Skyteam member schedules 1 weekly flight, on board Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The airline currently files Paris CDG – Tianjin – Seoul Incheon – Beijing Capital – Paris CDG routing from 20AUG20, with no traffic rights for Seoul.
AF202 CDG2140 – 1345+1TSN1745+1 – 2020+1ICN 77W 4
AF201 ICN2200 – 2250PEK0050+1 – 0545+1CDG 77W 4
Air France resumes Beijing service from late-August 2020
