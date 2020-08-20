Air Mauritius increases Rodrigues Island service in Sep 2020

Air Mauritius in September further increases Mauritius – Rodrigues Island service, with the addition of 3rd daily flight. The new flight operates from 01SEP20, with ATR72 aircraft.



MK120 MRU0800 – 0930RRG AT7 D

MK124 MRU0945 – 1115RRG AT7 D

MK130 MRU1255 – 1425RRG AT7 D



MK121 RRG1015 – 1155MRU AT7 D

MK125 RRG1200 – 1340MRU AT7 D

MK131 RRG1510 – 1650MRU AT7 D



The airline’s International operation is now scheduled to resume on 01OCT20, instead of 01SEP20.