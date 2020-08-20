CAA Congo resumes scheduled operation from mid-August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

CAA (Compagnie Africaine d'Aviation) Congo this week resumes scheduled operation, with ATR72 and Airbus A321 aircraft. Planned operation from 17AUG20 as follows.

Goma – Beni – Bunia – Goma 2 weekly ATR72
Goma – Bukavu – Kalemie – Lubumbashi 2 weekly ATR72
Goma – Bunia – Beni – Goma 2 weekly ATR72
Kinshasa – Goma 3 weekly A321
Kinshasa – Lubumbashi 3 weekly A321
Kinshasa – Mbuji-Mayi – Lubumbashi 2 weekly ATR72

