Air Seychelles Sep/Oct 2020 Preliminary International operation as of 19AUG20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Air Seychelles in recent schedule update tentatively plans to resume International service from mid-September 2020. From 14SEP20 to 24OCT20, preliminary operation includes the following.

Mahe Island – Mauritius eff 17SEP20 2 weekly A320neo
Mahe Island – Tel Aviv eff 14SEP20 2 weekly A320neo

Additional changes to planned operation remain highly possible.

