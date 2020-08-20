Air Seychelles in recent schedule update tentatively plans to resume International service from mid-September 2020. From 14SEP20 to 24OCT20, preliminary operation includes the following.
Mahe Island – Mauritius eff 17SEP20 2 weekly A320neo
Mahe Island – Tel Aviv eff 14SEP20 2 weekly A320neo
Additional changes to planned operation remain highly possible.
Air Seychelles Sep/Oct 2020 Preliminary International operation as of 19AUG20
