Air Burkina earlier this month resumed scheduled operation, as the airline operates service to 7 destinations from Ouagadougou. Based on the airline’s schedule listing, planned operation for the period of 10AUG20 – 30AUG20 as follows.
Ouagadougou – Abidjan 3 weekly
Ouagadougou – Bamako – Dakar 3 weekly
Ouagadougou – Bobo Dioulasso 2 weekly
Ouagadougou – Bobo Dioulasso – Abidjan 1 weekly
Ouagadougou – Lome – Cotonou 3 weekly
Ouagadougou – Niamey 3 weekly
Air Burkina August 2020 operations
Posted
