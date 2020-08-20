Air Burkina August 2020 operations

Air Burkina earlier this month resumed scheduled operation, as the airline operates service to 7 destinations from Ouagadougou. Based on the airline’s schedule listing, planned operation for the period of 10AUG20 – 30AUG20 as follows.

Ouagadougou – Abidjan 3 weekly
Ouagadougou – Bamako – Dakar 3 weekly
Ouagadougou – Bobo Dioulasso 2 weekly
Ouagadougou – Bobo Dioulasso – Abidjan 1 weekly
Ouagadougou – Lome – Cotonou 3 weekly
Ouagadougou – Niamey 3 weekly

