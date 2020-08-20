Chair Airlines 20AUG20 – 24OCT20 operations as of 19AUG20

Chair Airlines recently revised planned operation for the remainder of summer 2020. Based on the airline’s available flights for reservation (Zurich departure), scheduled regular operation between 20AUG20 and 24OCT20 as follows.



Additional changes remain possible.



Zurich – Hurghada eff 23SEP20 2 weekly (No operation week of 28SEP20, 1 weekly from 14OCT20)

Zurich – Irakleion 1 weekly (except 07SEP20 – 24SEP20 and 10OCT20 – 18OCT20, 2 weekly 19OCT20 – 30OCT20)

Zurich – Kos 1 weekly until 12SEP20 (No operation week of 31AUG20)

Zurich – Larnaca eff 29AUG20 1 weekly (No operation 21SEP20 – 24OCT20 except 17OCT20)

Zurich – Marsa Alam 01OCT20 / 22OCT20

Zurich – Rhodes 1 weekly until 18SEP20 (as well as 23OCT20)

Zurich – Sharm el Sheikh eff 05OCT20 1 weekly