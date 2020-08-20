AirCalin 3Q20 Noumea – Wallis Island operations as of 16AUG20

By Jim Liu

Posted

AirCalin in mid-July 2020 resumed regular operation on Noumea – Wallis Island, where the airline schedules 2 weekly flights. For the month of August and September 2020, Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

SB340 NOU0835 – 1225WLS 320 36
SB341 WLS1355 – 1600NOU 320 36

Selected dates will see operational schedule variation.

