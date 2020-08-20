Philippine Airlines 19 – 31AUG20 domestic operations as of 19AUG20

Philippine Airlines yesterday (19AUG20) resumed domestic operations to/from Manila, after 2-week service suspension. As of 19AUG20, the airline’s domestic operation for the period of 19AUG20 – 31AUG20 as follows. Due to regulations from local authorities, certain routes is subject to approval, while selected route sees limitation on operational frequencies for Manila departure.



Clark – Davao 1 weekly

Cebu – Cagayan de Oro 2 weekly

Cebu – Davao 1 weekly

Cebu – Dipolog 2 weekly

Cebu – Dumaguete 2 weekly

Cebu – Tacloban 2 weekly

Cebu – Zamboanga 1 weekly

Manila – Bacolod eff 23AUG20 3 weekly

Manila – Basco Service operates on 30AUG20

Manila – Butuan 4 weekly

Manila – Cagayan de Oro 4 weekly (1 daily from 25AUG20)

Manila – Catarman 1 weekly

Manila – Cebu 2 daily

Manila – Cotabato eff 24AUG20 5 weekly

Manila – Davao 2 weekly

Manila – Dipolog 3 weekly

Manila – Dumaguete 2 weekly

Manila – General Santos 2 weekly

Manila – Iloilo 2 weekly

Manila – Kalibo 2 weekly

Manila – Laoag 1 weekly

Manila – Legazpi eff 24AUG20 4 weekly

Manila – Ozamiz 3 weekly

Manila – Pagadian 3 weekly

Manila – Puerto Princesa 2 weekly

Manila – Roxas eff 24AUG20 1 weekly

Manila – Tacloban 3 weekly

Manila – Zamboanga 2 weekly