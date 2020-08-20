Caribbean Airlines this week resumed Kingston – St. Maarten service, initially operating twice weekly. From 18AUG20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
BW451 KIN1030 – 1345SXM 738 24
BW450 SXM1630 – 1755KIN 738 24
Caribbean Airlines resumes St. Maarten service from mid-August 2020
Posted
Caribbean Airlines this week resumed Kingston – St. Maarten service, initially operating twice weekly. From 18AUG20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route on Tuesdays and Thursdays.