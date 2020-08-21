Virgin Atlantic Sep/Oct 2020 operations as of 16AUG20

Virgin Atlantic in recent weeks filed operation changes for the remainder of summer 2020 season. Based on schedule listing as of 16AUG20, planned operation for the period of 01ESP20 – 24OCT20 as follows. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation.



London Heathrow – Atlanta eff 15SEP20 3 weekly 787-9 (4 weekly from 11OCT20)

London Heathrow – Bridgetown 1 weekly 787-9 (3 weekly from 13OCT20)

London Heathrow – Delhi 3 weekly 787-9 (4 weekly from 01OCT20)

London Heathrow – Hong Kong 3 weekly 787-9 (4 weekly from 18OCT20)

London Heathrow – Johannesburg eff 17OCT20 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Lagos eff 24SEP20 4 weekly A350-1000XWB

London Heathrow – Los Angeles 1 daily 787-9/A350-1000XWB

London Heathrow – Miami 3 weekly 787-9 (2 weekly 01OCT20 – 17OCT20)

London Heathrow – Montego Bay eff 02OCT20 2 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Mumbai eff 16SEP20 4 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – New York JFK 10 weekly 787-9/A350-1000XWB (14 weekly from 19SEP20, 17 weekly from 26SEP20, 21 weekly from 12OCT20)

London Heathrow – Orlando eff 06OCT20 4 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Tel Aviv eff 06SEP20 3 weekly 787-9 (4 weekly from 01OCT20, 1 daily from 12OCT20)

Manchester – Orlando eff 06OCT20 4 weekly 787-9

