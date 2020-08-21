SAS earlier this month commenced Airbus A320neo service on domestic routes within Norway. For the month of August 2020, the A320neo is scheduled to operate following routes.
Oslo – Bergen
Oslo – Bodo
Oslo – Stavanger
Oslo – Trondheim
Schedule listing currently displays the A320neo aircraft to operate on various European routes from Oslo from September, however this remains subject to change.
SAS adds A320neo domestic Norway service in August 2020
Posted
SAS earlier this month commenced Airbus A320neo service on domestic routes within Norway. For the month of August 2020, the A320neo is scheduled to operate following routes.