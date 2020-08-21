SAS adds A320neo domestic Norway service in August 2020

SAS earlier this month commenced Airbus A320neo service on domestic routes within Norway. For the month of August 2020, the A320neo is scheduled to operate following routes.



Oslo – Bergen

Oslo – Bodo

Oslo – Stavanger

Oslo – Trondheim



Schedule listing currently displays the A320neo aircraft to operate on various European routes from Oslo from September, however this remains subject to change.