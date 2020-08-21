Scoot Sep 2020 operations as of 20AUG20

Scoot in this week’s schedule update in the GDS filed changes to planned operation for September 2020. As of 20AUG20, planned operation remains largely identical to August. Additional route/frequency resumption may be added in the next few days.



Singapore – Clark 1 weekly A320

Singapore – Guangzhou 1 weekly 787-9

Singapore – Hong Kong 3 weekly 787-9

Singapore – Ipoh 1 weekly A320

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly A320neo

Singapore – Kuching 1 weekly A320

Singapore – Nanjing 1 weekly 787-9

Singapore – Penang 1 weekly A320

Singapore – Perth 3 weekly 787-9

Singapore – Surabaya 1 weekly A320

Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly 787-9

Singapore – Tianjin 787-9 operates every 2 weeks