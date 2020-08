Widerøe reduces selected domestic service from Oct 2020

Widerøe earlier this week announced planned service reduction on selected domestic routes, scheduled from 01OCT20. Planned changes include the following.



Florø – Bergen Reduce from 21 to 16 weekly, Dash8-300 operating

Florø – Oslo Reduce from 14 to 6 weekly, Dash8-100 operating

Orsta/Volda (Hovden) – Oslo Reduce from 17 to 6 weekly, Dash8-100 operating

Tromsø – Kirkenes Reduce from 11 to 5 weekly, Dash8-100 operating

Tromsø – Stokmarknes (Skagen) 11 weekly Dash8-100 service cancelled

Tromsø – Vadsø Reduce from 12 to 6 weekly, Dash8-200 operating



From Tromsø, the airline also operates following routes(only highlighting nonstop sectors to/from Tromsø):

Tromsø – Alta 19 weekly Dash8-100/200

Tromsø – Andenes 12 weekly Dash8-100

Tromsø – Bergen 15 weekly Embraer E190-E2

Tromsø – Hammerfest 33 weekly Dash8-100/200

Tromsø – Harstad-Narvik (Evenes) 12 weekly Dash8-100

Tromsø – Hasvik 11 weekly Dash8-100

Tromsø – Lakselv 19 weekly Dash8-100

Tromsø – Leknes 6 weekly Dash8-200

Tromsø – Sorkjosen 12 weekly Dash8-100/200