Air Dolomiti from mid-November 2020 is adding new route for Munich, as the airline opened reservation for 5 weekly Munich – Cuneo route. Embraer E195 aircraft will operate this route from 16NOV20.
EN8312 MUC0800 – 0920CUF E95 24
EN8316 MUC1750 – 1910CUF E95 135
EN8313 CUF1000 – 1120MUC E95 24
EN8317 CUF1950 – 2110MUC E95 135
Air Dolomiti adds Munich – Cuneo service from mid-Nov 2020
Posted
Air Dolomiti from mid-November 2020 is adding new route for Munich, as the airline opened reservation for 5 weekly Munich – Cuneo route. Embraer E195 aircraft will operate this route from 16NOV20.