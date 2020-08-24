Norwegian adds Bergen – Tromsø service from Sep 2020

Norwegian from September 2020 launches new route from Bergen, The Host City of Routes Europe 2021. From 10SEP20, the airline will operate Bergen – Tromsø route, twice weekly on board Boeing 737-800.



Currently this route is served by Widerøe only.



DY106 BGO1040 – 1235TOS 73H 7

DY106 BGO1135 – 1330TOS 73H 4



DY107 TOS1305 – 1500BGO 73H 7

DY107 TOS1400 – 1555BGO 73H 4