Norwegian adds Bergen – Tromsø service from Sep 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Norwegian from September 2020 launches new route from Bergen, The Host City of Routes Europe 2021. From 10SEP20, the airline will operate Bergen – Tromsø route, twice weekly on board Boeing 737-800.

Currently this route is served by Widerøe only.

DY106 BGO1040 – 1235TOS 73H 7
DY106 BGO1135 – 1330TOS 73H 4

DY107 TOS1305 – 1500BGO 73H 7
DY107 TOS1400 – 1555BGO 73H 4