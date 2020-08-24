China Eastern since last week has introduced Airbus A350-900XWB service on Nanjing – Vancouver route, replacing Airbus A330-200 aircraft. The A350 service is scheduled from 18AUG20 to 24OCT20, for the remainder of summer season.
This route is served once weekly.
MU215 NKG1255 – 0905YVR 359 2
MU216 YVR1100 – 1430+1NKG 359 2
China Eastern Nanjing – Vancouver Aug - Oct 2020 aircraft changes
