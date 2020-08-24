TAP Air Portugal today (24AUG20) schedules one-time Airbus A330-900neo service on intra-European routes, scheduled on Lisbon – Frankfurt route. The A330-900neo will operate as TP2856/2857, instead of Airbus A320 variants.
TP2856 LIS1005 – 1410FRA 339
TP2857 FRA1510 – 1720LIS 339
TAP Air Portugal schedules A330-900neo to Frankfurt on 24AUG20
